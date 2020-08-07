Global  
 

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 04:12s
The Green Recovery: can I still eat meat if I care about the environment? – video

The average Australian eats half a kilogram of meat every week.

But meat production has a huge impact on the environment – it’s responsible for almost 10% of Australia’s carbon emissions.

So can we still eat meat if we care about the environment?

Experts say yes, but with some caveats.

And there are things that industry and governments should be doing to make meat production more sustainable, too.


