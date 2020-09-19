Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports