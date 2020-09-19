Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

Republicans say they have secured votes for Ginsburg replacement

 The Senate has enough time to confirm President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Mitt Romney says that he wants to move ahead to fill the vacant seat...
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 22 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..
USATODAY.com
Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus updates: Trump calls 200K deaths a 'shame'; Miami schools to resume in-person classes; Sizzler files bankruptcy

 Miami-Dade County schools will return to in-person instruction beginning Oct. 14. Donald Trump says U.S. death toll is "a shame." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world' [Video]

UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:04Published
Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Watch live: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

 After a private ceremony, the public will be able to pay its respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps.
CBS News

At the Supreme Court, a Farewell to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Over three days at the court and the Capitol, the nation will mourn and celebrate a remarkable legacy.
NYTimes.com

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for final time

 Even as President Donald Trump readied a potential replacement, Ginsburg's family, friends, former clerks and colleagues prepared for a last goodbye.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee

On Tuesday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor" [Video]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor"

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in a statement on Friday evening, leading to backlash from Democrats. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:53Published
Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20Published