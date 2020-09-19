Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney 's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump 's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.

Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..

Even as President Donald Trump readied a potential replacement, Ginsburg's family, friends, former clerks and colleagues prepared for a last goodbye.

Over three days at the court and the Capitol, the nation will mourn and celebrate a remarkable legacy.

After a private ceremony, the public will be able to pay its respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps.

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Miami-Dade County schools will return to in-person instruction beginning Oct. 14. Donald Trump says U.S. death toll is "a shame." Latest COVID news.

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..

The Senate has enough time to confirm President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Mitt Romney says that he wants to move ahead to fill the vacant seat...

US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..