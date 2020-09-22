Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' over school testing shortage

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of being “out oftouch” with the experiences of parents with school-age children.

He alsosuggested the Government had not done enough to assist struggling firms witheconomic support.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer questions the PM on Government's test and trace scheme

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing it as a game changer. SirKeir asked in the Commons: “Both positions cannot be right – which one is itPrime Minister?” Mr Johnson replied: “It is an obvious fact of biology andepidemiology that alas this disease is transmitted by human contact or aerosolcontact.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing [Video]

PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his “continual attacks” on Baroness Dido Harding as “unseemly and unjustified”. Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19 [Video]

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questions the Government's latest measures tocurb the rise of coronavirus infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago [Video]

Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be ‘a huge failure of government’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

U.K. leader tightens up COVID restrictions as virus surges back

 "This is the moment when we must act," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons as hit pubs and restaurants with new rules.
CBS News

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection [Video]

Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection

End of life charity, Marie Curie is spearheading a campaign to hold a NationalDay of reflection on 23rd March 2021, the first anniversary of the UK goinginto lockdown. At the peak of the pandemic, lockdown and social distancingmeasures saw people unable to attend funerals, even for very close relativesand continuing restrictions mean people have not been able to get the supportthey normally would. Over 10,000 people and a group of cross party MPs,including former Conservative cabinet ministers Esther McVey and StephenCrabb, former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Labour MP and mayor ofSheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, and former Liberal Democrat leader TimFarron, are now backing a charity appeal for a National Day of Reflection, andcalling on the UK Government to show their support too.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Ashworth: We could’ve avoided these restrictions [Video]

Ashworth: We could’ve avoided these restrictions

Shadow Health Secretary, Jon Ashworth has said the new restrictions brought in by Boris Johnson could’ve been avoided. The Labour MP urged the government to put local health experts back in control of testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this

dfcoaching1

DyllisFaifeCoaching FRSA RT @TheNewEuropean: PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' on Covid testing issues in schools https://t.co/yNHrciJfGU 2 minutes ago

TheNewEuropean

The New European PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being 'out of touch' on Covid testing issues in schools https://t.co/yNHrciJfGU 22 minutes ago

inabster

Nabil H The Peacemaker ⚛️☮️ RT @meNabster: This is consistent with his Statement during the 2016 EU Referendum campaign on behalf of Vote Leave, that the EU was respon… 14 hours ago

DOCasBAC

DóC @BorisJohnson @BenPBradshaw @campbellclaret You’ve just accused the Italians of being disciplined, orderly and ru… https://t.co/Gx8LEJhcIY 16 hours ago

lroding

Keith Denton Wow , what a revelation!! Boris Johnson has finally worked out that Corona Virus doesn't know the difference betwe… https://t.co/5Z3WlAWSbu 1 day ago

stevie_chick

Stevie Chick @allisonpearson @BBCr4today In September 2019, Pearson falsely accused a man with a seriously ill child of wearing… https://t.co/ZH0QyvXYps 2 days ago

Sue_Merlyn

Sue Merlyn Farebrother D.F. Astrol.S. M.A. RT @MarjorieOrr: Boris Johnson - a stinker of a week saw him accused of being no longer fit to be PM, presiding over disorder, debacle, U-t… 2 days ago

MarjorieOrr

MarjorieOrr Boris Johnson - a stinker of a week saw him accused of being no longer fit to be PM, presiding over disorder, debac… https://t.co/5Ag9NoTLin 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

"We need to suppress the virus now" -PM Johnson [Video]

"We need to suppress the virus now" -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take further action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Boris Johnson coronavirus address: highlights [Video]

Boris Johnson coronavirus address: highlights

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation following furtherrestrictions being put in place in order to stem the rising number ofcoronavirus cases in the UK. Boris Johnson urged the country to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation [Video]

Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 07:59Published