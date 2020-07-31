Sturgeon announces record positive Covid test numbers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for concern" during her government press conference in Edinburgh today.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that people will no longer be able to visit each other's homes, alongside a national curfew on bars and restaurants. It comes as UK leaders introduce restrictions in an attempt to lower Covid-19 cases.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow "visiting other households will not be permitted." The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland.
Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh on September 23 arrived at the state legislative assembly on a tractor as a mark to protest against the new agriculture reforms. The one-day monsoon session of Uttarakhand State Assembly is being held today. All COVID-19 guidelines were being followed at the state assembly.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson said the test andtrace system has “very little or nothing” to do with the spread or thetransmission of Covid-19, after previously hailing it as a game changer. SirKeir asked in the Commons: “Both positions cannot be right – which one is itPrime Minister?” Mr Johnson replied: “It is an obvious fact of biology andepidemiology that alas this disease is transmitted by human contact or aerosolcontact.
The brother of a woman found dead on a golf course months after she wentmissing has made an emotional appeal for information five years on from herdisappearance. Saima Ahmed, 36, was reported missing from London on August 302015 and her whereabouts before she was found dead in the grounds of GogarburnGolf Course near Edinburgh on January 9 2016 are unknown.
The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled.
A six-year-old girl who managed to dial 999 after her mother collapsed at home, reveals that she learnt to call the emergency services from a teacher at her school.
Amaya Dey found her mum lying unconscious on the kitchen floor, but remained calm enough to call an ambulance.
Report by Fullerg.
Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his "continual attacks" on Baroness Dido Harding as "unseemly and unjustified". Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
For the second week in a row, Kentucky set a record for number of positive coronavirus cases in one week. The record comes on the six-month anniversary of the first positive test in the state on March..
Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..