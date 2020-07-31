Global  
 

Sturgeon announces record positive Covid test numbers





First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that a record total of 486 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon described the figures as "a real cause for concern" during her government press conference in Edinburgh today.

Report by Blairm.

