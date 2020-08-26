Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COBRA KAI Season 3 - Netflix

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
COBRA KAI Season 3 - Netflix

COBRA KAI Season 3 - Netflix

Two dojos.

One epic rivalry.

The Cobra Kai legacy continues only on Netflix.

Season 3 enters the tournament in 2021.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cobra Kai on Netflix | Morning Blend [Video]

Cobra Kai on Netflix | Morning Blend

Cobra Kai has moved to Netflix and dropped Seasons 1 and 2 on Aug. 28th.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:42Published
Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights [Video]

Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights

These "Cobra Kai" fights woke the karate kids in us all! For this list, we’re looking at the most heated showdowns from the first two seasons of the “Karate Kid” sequel series "Cobra Kai".

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:25Published
Hollywood Headlines - 8/25/20 [Video]

Hollywood Headlines - 8/25/20

A new Madagascar movie, Netflix is giving us more Cobra Kai, and John Oliver and Newbury, Connecticut are feuding? Okay...that's today's Hollywood Headlines.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:40Published