Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore helps to launch the Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge inhis Bedfordshire garden. Captain Tom enjoyed a race with Lloyd, who will dothe challenge in his deep-sea diving suit for the Lord's Taverners charity, ofwhich the iconic centenarian is an honorary member.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Polish divers say they have found the wreck of a German World War Two ship which may help solve a decades-old mystery - the whereabouts of the Amber Room, an ornate chamber from a tsarist palace in Russia that was looted by the Nazis. Emer McCarthy reports.
A great-great-grandmother spent three months knitting a model hospital calledKnittingale to raise funds for the NHS. Margaret Seaman, 91, used 34 balls ofwool to make the masterpiece at the bungalow she shares with her 72-year-olddaughter Tricia Wilson in Caister-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published