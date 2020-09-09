Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war.

The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year.

The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”


U.K. centenarian hero Capt. Tom signs a movie deal

 British veteran and global sensation Captain Tom Moore and his daughter have signed a seven-figure deal to make a movie of his remarkable life. CBS' Charlie..
CBS News
Captain Tom helps launch Lloyd Scott Three Peaks challenge [Video]

Captain Tom helps launch Lloyd Scott Three Peaks challenge

Captain Sir Tom Moore helps to launch the Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge inhis Bedfordshire garden. Captain Tom enjoyed a race with Lloyd, who will dothe challenge in his deep-sea diving suit for the Lord's Taverners charity, ofwhich the iconic centenarian is an honorary member.

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom [Video]

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

Captain Sir Tom Moore story to be made into movie

 A look at who could play Capt Sir Tom, in the upcoming film by the makers of Fisherman's Friends.
BBC News

Sunken ship may solve decades-old mystery [Video]

Sunken ship may solve decades-old mystery

Polish divers say they have found the wreck of a German World War Two ship which may help solve a decades-old mystery - the whereabouts of the Amber Room, an ornate chamber from a tsarist palace in Russia that was looted by the Nazis. Emer McCarthy reports.

Defence ministry places order for 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades for the Army

 These grenades replace the obsolete World War-II design in service with the forces. The new grenades have a distinctive make and are extremely effective in both..
DNA

Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps

 The move comes five months after it cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.
BBC News

Pilot arranges special World War II flyover above his 98-year-old dad's house

 Art Kahley was known best as a beloved band director, but his Army service in World War II forever shaped him.
USATODAY.com

Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walkinglaps of his garden in Bedfordshire, has written a book about his life calledTomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Suffolk artist, 18, 'amazed' at response to NHS drawings

 Cerys Brown turned to art when her A-levels were cancelled and wanted to honour health workers.
BBC News

The UK’s health system plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions

 Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The UK’s National Health Service released a sweeping plan today to become the first national..
The Verge

Surgeon Simulator 2 is now free for NHS surgeons

 Image: Bossa Studios

Bossa Studios, the developer behind the cult classic Surgeon Simulator and the recently released Surgeon Simulator 2, has taken..
The Verge
Great-great-grandmother crafts ‘Knittingale’ hospital to raise funds for NHS [Video]

Great-great-grandmother crafts ‘Knittingale’ hospital to raise funds for NHS

A great-great-grandmother spent three months knitting a model hospital calledKnittingale to raise funds for the NHS. Margaret Seaman, 91, used 34 balls ofwool to make the masterpiece at the bungalow she shares with her 72-year-olddaughter Tricia Wilson in Caister-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

How to download the NHS COVID-19 app

 More than six months after the UK was put into lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating. Alongside testing, a key method in slowing the..
WorldNews

Anthony Hopkins explores horrors of dementia in ‘The Father’

 Los Angeles (AFP) – Convincing movie legend...
WorldNews
Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins dedicate festival awards to pandemic workers [Video]

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins dedicate festival awards to pandemic workers

Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins have dedicated their awards from the Toronto International Film Festival to workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Captain Sir Tom Moore tells junior soldiers ‘the world is your oyster’

Captain Sir Tom Moore has told junior soldiers passing out of their basic training that the “world...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Duchess Catherine unveils the finalists of her portrait competition [Video]

Duchess Catherine unveils the finalists of her portrait competition

The Duchess of Cambridge has unveiled the 100 photographs that will feature in her 'Hold Still' online exhibition, a public competition which featured images of life in lockdown.

Sir Tom Moore takes salute from young soldiers [Video]

Sir Tom Moore takes salute from young soldiers

Captain Sir Tom Moore watches junior soldiers march in their passing outparade in his capacity as Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College inHarrogate.

Captain Sharky movie trailer [Video]

Captain Sharky movie trailer

Captain Sharky film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Pint-sized swashbuckler Captain Sharky thinks he's the most dangerous pirate on the Seven Seas. To prove his bravery, he sets sail with Mikey, a..

