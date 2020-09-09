Captain Sir Tom Moore’s life heads for the big screen

Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big screen treatment following a fiercebidding war.

The life story of the centenarian, who raised more than £32million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shotnext year.

The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do awonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”