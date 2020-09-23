Mumbai: Waterlogging, rail & road traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall | Oneindia News

Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai have led to severe water logging on roads and railway tracks.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and an orange alert for Palghar.

IMD warned that the rains could lead to localised flooding in low lying areas.

The rains have affected local train services with the Central Railway suspending trains between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid.

Considering the situation, the BMC has declared a holiday for all offices and establishments today.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice has also given a day's off to all court employees due severe waterlogging in city.

