Here's how you can watch Sunday's Bills game VIP-style with hall of famer Andre Reed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:09s - Published 5 minutes ago Here's how you can watch Sunday's Bills game VIP-style with hall of famer Andre Reed Reed has teamed up with The Giving Project to present the VIP Game Day Party With Andre Reed Sweeptstakes. One lucky winner will have number 83 himself knock on their door Sunday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALL NEW THISMORNING--HOW WOULDYOU LIKE TOWATCH THISSUNDAY'S BILLSGAME--WHILE EATINGPIZZA ANDDRINKING ABEER--WITH NONEOTHER THANBILLS "HALL OFFAME WIDERECEIVERANDRE REED?"YOU CAN -- IFYOU ARE THELUCKY WINNEROF THE:V-I-P GAME DAYPARTY WITHANDRE REEDSWEEPSTAKES.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS CAUGHTUP WITHNUMBER 83--TO HEAR ALLABOUT THISCAMPAIGN--TO BENEFITCHILDREN INWESTERN NEWYORK.LISTEN TO WHATYOU COULD WIN!THE WINNERWILL BE PICKEDON FRIDAY --SO YOU'LL NEEDTO ENTERSOON.JUST GO TOGIVING-PROJECT-DOT-COM--OR LOOK FORTHIS STORY ONWKBW-DOT-COMAND OURFACEBOOKPAGE.ANDRE ISHOPING TORAISE SIX-THOUSANDDOLLARS.ALL MONEYRAISED WILLHELP HISFOUNDATION--OPEN ANOTHER"READING ROOM"IN BUFFALO --TO HELPSUPPORT THEBOYS AND GIRLSCLUB --AND "YOUTHLITERACY" RIGHTHERE INWESTERN NEWYORK.





