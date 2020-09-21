|
|
|
Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:27s - Published
Belarus abruptly swears in Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko was suddenly sworn in as Belarusian president on Wednesday, despite protests against his disputed election.
The opposition immediately cried foul.
Lucy Fielder reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ignoring calls for an end to his 26-year grip on power, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •FT.com
|
After 26 years in power, controversial President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in...
SBS - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •FT.com
|
For some time, there was really nothing new to write about regarding the events in Belarus. The...
Eurasia Review - Published
Also reported by •FT.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|