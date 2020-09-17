|
|
|
Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 26:03s - Published
Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations
Well, that was surprising.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that did far better than we anticipated based on critical reception, box office numbers, and awards.
Well, that was surprising.
For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that did far better than we anticipated based on critical reception, box office numbers, and awards.
Our countdown includes "Iron Man", "21 Jump Street", “Napoleon Dynamite”, "The Hangover", "Get Out", and more!
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Top 10 WTF Movie Costumes
They say that the clothes you wear send a message. Well, if that’s true, these outfits are saying something we’re not sure we want to hear! For this list, we’ll be looking at outfits that are..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:39Published
|
Top 10 Comedy Movie Scenes That Make You Cringe
These moments had us laughing our butts off … AND squirming in our seats. For this list, we’re looking at most awkward yet hilarious scenes.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:09Published
|
Top 10 Sci-Fi Movies No One Really Gets
These sci-fi films are seriously confusing. For this list, we’ll be looking at sci-fi films that left audiences scratching their heads, required some serious Googling to comprehend, or which people..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:06Published
|