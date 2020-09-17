Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 26:03s - Published 5 minutes ago Top 20 Movies That Exceeded Expectations Well, that was surprising. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that did far better than we anticipated based on critical reception, box office numbers, and awards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Well, that was surprising. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that did far better than we anticipated based on critical reception, box office numbers, and awards. Our countdown includes "Iron Man", "21 Jump Street", “Napoleon Dynamite”, "The Hangover", "Get Out", and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 WTF Movie Costumes



They say that the clothes you wear send a message. Well, if that’s true, these outfits are saying something we’re not sure we want to hear! For this list, we’ll be looking at outfits that are.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:39 Published 6 days ago Top 10 Comedy Movie Scenes That Make You Cringe



These moments had us laughing our butts off … AND squirming in our seats. For this list, we’re looking at most awkward yet hilarious scenes. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:09 Published 6 days ago Top 10 Sci-Fi Movies No One Really Gets



These sci-fi films are seriously confusing. For this list, we’ll be looking at sci-fi films that left audiences scratching their heads, required some serious Googling to comprehend, or which people.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:06 Published 1 week ago

