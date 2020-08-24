NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death.

This comes as Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated and is under arrest by NCB.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB in the drug case.

NCB said Rhea and Showik used to procure drugs for Sushant.

NCB has arrested over 10 people in Sushant’s death case.

