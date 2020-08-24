Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, other actors | Sushant death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death.

This comes as Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated and is under arrest by NCB.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB in the drug case.

NCB said Rhea and Showik used to procure drugs for Sushant.

NCB has arrested over 10 people in Sushant’s death case.

Watch the full video for more details.


Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

News Package Dgp

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.

Credit: HT Digital Content
News Package Dgp

Credit: HT Digital Content

No correlation between VRS and Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

 Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday said there is no correlation between the Voluntary Retirement Scheme..
IndiaTimes

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

Daily Punch - Rhea's custody extended till Oct 6, Ranbir Kapoor to make his digital debut [Video]

Daily Punch - Rhea's custody extended till Oct 6, Ranbir Kapoor to make his digital debut

Rhea Chakraborty was to be released today. However her judicial custody has now been extended till October 6th by special NDPS court. Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in drug nexus, actress to be summoned by NCB soon

Credit: HT Digital Content
Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6 in drug case: Key details [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till October 6 in drug case: Key details

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was on Tuesday extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the NCB for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB arrested the 28-year-old actor on September 8 after questioning her for three consecutive days beginning September 6. If found guilty, she faces up to ten years in jail. Before this, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Rhea and her brother Showik have now filed a bail application in the Bombay HC which the court will take up on Wednesday. Rhea was arrested on the basis of statements from other accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Rhea has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act. She was earlier confronted with Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staff Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in an alleged drug racket. As many as 18 people, including Rhea, her brother Showik, and drug peddlers from Mumbai and Goa have been arrested by the NCB so far. The agency’s probe has also brought past and present Bollywood A-listers and others on its radar.

Credit: HT Digital Content
‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone [Video]

‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager. ‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe. Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry. She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model


Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Indian actress

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were spotted among others. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted cycling In Juhu. Karishma Tanna was snapped at a clinic in Juhu. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Abhishek Kapoor's house. Sonal Chauhan was snapped in Juhu.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport [Video]

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black masks to protect themselves from COVID. Sara Ali Khan along with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also snapped at Saif Ali Khan's house. Meanwhile, 'Dilbar' song girl, Nora Fatehi spotted outside the sets of a dance show. She was looking stunning in her beautiful attire. Nora also posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Credit: ANI

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Indian film actress and producer

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai [Video]

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai

B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face mask. Sporting a yellow cover with the face of a French bull dog, Alia Bhatt once again displayed her love for pets. Deepika Padukone was snapped at airport in Mumbai from where she headed to Goa for her upcoming flick. She chose comfy neon co-ords and sneakers for the day. 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also spotted at Mumbai airport. He looked comfy in half sleeve multi colored shirt and dark denim.

Credit: ANI

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row [Video]

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row

Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh Indian film actress (born 1990)


Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Indian film actress and singer

Drug cops name three more in Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case

Drug cops name three more in Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*'s...
Mid-Day - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon, say sources

Sources also added that fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to get...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till October 6th in drug probe in Sushant's death [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till October 6th in drug probe in Sushant's death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6th by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control..

Credit: Oneindia
NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case [Video]

NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for..

Credit: IANS INDIA
Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..

Credit: Oneindia