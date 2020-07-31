IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR

Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.
Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo holding baby's hand and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished the couple and wrote on Twitter, "Many congratulations to the proud new parents! May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever!" India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane also extended their wishes to the couple. "Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you. Hope everyone is healthy," Dhawan tweeted. "Congratulations to you both!!" Rahane tweeted. On May 31, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.
Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians..