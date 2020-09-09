Narendra Tomar takes additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries



Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar



Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.' Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21 Published on January 1, 1970

