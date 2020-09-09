Narendra Tomar takes additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar took additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Narendra Singh Tomar also holds charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Ministries in India.


Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row [Video]

Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row

Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:33Published
Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar [Video]

Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Ministry of Food Processing Industries

President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Badal's resignation from Union council of ministers

 President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers..
IndiaTimes

