Narendra Tomar takes additional charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra..