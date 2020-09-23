Global  
 

Need2Know: Vanessa Bryant Sues LA Sheriff, College Scandal & Bloomberg Helps Felons Vote

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:17s - Published
Need2Know: Vanessa Bryant Sues LA Sheriff, College Scandal & Bloomberg Helps Felons Vote
These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:31Published