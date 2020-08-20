Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:43s - Published
North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest

North Texas 5th Grader’s Friendship Drawing Wins 2020 Google Doodle Contest

A 5th grader from Collin County has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez [Video]

Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez

Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Google celebrated it with a doodle of Orange County civil rights icon Felicitas Mendez.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published
Local student wins Doodle for Google contest [Video]

Local student wins Doodle for Google contest

Local student wins Doodle for Google contest

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:48Published
Cresthill Middle School student in competition to win Google Doodle award [Video]

Cresthill Middle School student in competition to win Google Doodle award

An eighth grader at Cresthill Middle School in Highlands Ranch is vying to become one of five finalists for a Google Doodle competition after winning the state competition.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:54Published