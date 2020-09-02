Global  
 

Russia's Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:11s
Russia's Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days
Russia's Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning, with doctors now believing..
New Zealand Herald
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23

Poisoned Russian opposition leader released from German hospital

 It's not yet clear whether Alexei Navalny could suffer long-term effects from the Novichok nerve agent, but he's already back to mocking Putin.
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German Police Inspecting Suspicious Parcel Delivered to Parliament

 BERLIN (Sputnik) - A suspicious parcel has been detected in the German parliament's premises and is currently undergoing a forensic inspection, Berlin Police..
WorldNews

Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning

Russia's Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNews•euronews


Poisoned opposition leader 'free' to return to Russia following release from German hospital

Alexei Navalny has been released from hospital, weeks after he was allegedly poisoned during a flight
SBS - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body

Navalny says nerve agent was found 'in and on' his body MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded Monday that Russia return his clothes
WorldNews - Published


What is Novichok and how has it been used? [Video]

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:07
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder [Video]

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent [Video]

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33