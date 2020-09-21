Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period
Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December.
Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.
