Studies show how COVID-19 spreads on airplanes

A pair of studies examined how the coronavirus spreads among passengers aboard flights.



Related videos from verified sources American Airlines prepares to furlough 19,000 employees



American Airlines says it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 employees on October 1. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published on August 25, 2020 Couple Travels To Gran Canaria, Spain Right After Lockdown Restrictions are Lifted



Occurred on July 3, 2020 / Gran Canaria, Spain Info from Licensor: The video shows me and my partner Cengiz traveling to Grad Canaria, Spain post lockdown. It shows the experience from start to finish... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 04:06 Published on August 4, 2020