Studies show how COVID-19 spreads on airplanes
A pair of studies examined how the coronavirus spreads among passengers aboard flights.
American Airlines prepares to furlough 19,000 employeesAmerican Airlines says it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 employees on October 1.
Couple Travels To Gran Canaria, Spain Right After Lockdown Restrictions are LiftedOccurred on July 3, 2020 / Gran Canaria, Spain Info from Licensor: The video shows me and my partner Cengiz traveling to Grad Canaria, Spain post lockdown. It shows the experience from start to finish...