Peloton Re-Accelerates as $499 Amazon 'Prime Bike' Debunked
Investors jump back on Peloton after rumors of a competing 'Prime Bike' made by Echelon and Amazon.com are debunked - by Amazon.
Amazon has launched the Amazon Prime Bike at a cost of $499.
What Is Prime Bike? Can It Compete With Peloton?Amazon and exercise brand Echelon have teamed up to launch Prime Bike.
Peloton Shares Backpedal as Amazon Unveils 'Prime Bike' RivalInvestors backpedal on Peloton as Echelon and Amazon.com lift the curtain on a new $499 competitor: 'Prime Bike.'