Peloton Re-Accelerates as $499 Amazon 'Prime Bike' Debunked

Peloton Re-Accelerates as $499 Amazon 'Prime Bike' Debunked

Investors jump back on Peloton after rumors of a competing 'Prime Bike' made by Echelon and Amazon.com are debunked - by Amazon.


