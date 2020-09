Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has taken to Twitter to refute reports claiming she is on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar and might be summoned by the agency for questioning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend