Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:47s - Published
The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix legal drama movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Release Date: October 16, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Trial of the Chicago 7?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ New Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Give His Life for the Revolution (Video)

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ New Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Will Give His Life for the Revolution (Video) After an explosive teaser trailer during Sunday Night Football in which Aaron Sorkin declared “the...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Netflix's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Finally Gets Trailer with Star-Studded Cast - Watch Now!

Aaron Sorkin‘s The Trial of the Chicago 7 finally has a trailer ahead of its Netflix debut next...
Just Jared - Published

Watch The Powerful First Trailer for Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin is back with another chilling drama. Netflix debuted the new trailer for his latest film...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •MediaiteAceShowbiz



Tweets about this

ajgold20

Apple Juice Trial of the Chicago 7...Let’s get it @netflix #SorkinSeason 38 minutes ago

VpGabo

LuisGaboVP RT @WenleiMa: It’s that time! A look at all the new shows and movies coming to streaming next month. The list is, uh, loooooong - including… 44 minutes ago

KairaPieratt

Kaira Pieratt RT @NetflixUK: Just 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮 of the films coming to Netflix UK/IE in October: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) Rebecca (2020) Over the Moon (… 1 hour ago

johnwatford94

john casey watford RT @NetflixFilm: In 1968, they marched to stop a war — and started a revolution. Full trailer for THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7, coming to N… 1 hour ago

digistarx

digistarx The Trial of the Chicago 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix Film https://t.co/W8YjvI1TQt 2 hours ago

notjessewalker

Jesse Walker This is supposed to be a positive review, and yet every time the reviewer quotes the movie's dialogue it sounds fuc… https://t.co/Lx0eeESDKD 2 hours ago

SaraEllaOzbek

Sara-Ella Ozbek Absolutely loved The Trial of the Chicago 7 the #aaronsorkin @netflix courtroom drama based on the real life case o… https://t.co/KH8HJZ23jM 3 hours ago

AvaazMedia_

Avaaz Media RT @GeeksOfColor: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' 'Schitt’s Creek' (S6) Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (S3) Deaf U Check out what else is c… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie (2020) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II [Video]

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie (2020) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Plot synopsis: What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:57Published
The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]

The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix legal drama movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:26Published
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie [Video]

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie

The Trial of the Chicago 7 movie - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix Film - Plot synopsis: What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published