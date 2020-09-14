The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix legal drama movie The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Release Date: October 16, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Trial of the Chicago 7?

