Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In My Feed: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020

Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:54s - Published
In My Feed: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020

In My Feed: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020

TIME just released its 100 most influential people list, which included Megan Thee Stallion, Allyson Felix, Michael B.

Jordan, Gabrielle Union and more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SherleneNews

Sherlene NEWS Congratulations: Mr. Tyler Perry is on this year's list of '100 Most Influential People of 2020.' SNMB News Feed -… https://t.co/JeWodKReiC 2 hours ago

mahmood_saberi

sabs #modi features in #time influential people of 2020...for the wrong reasons...the other indian is #bilkis 'dadi' of… https://t.co/66gi6as7n7 3 hours ago

icoreprinciples

Lillian Gregory TIME REMEMBERS JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG | TIME 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE 2015 | TIME WOMEN OF THE YEAR 1996 J… https://t.co/4ZvxOaDs6E 3 hours ago

icoreprinciples

Lillian Gregory TIME 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE 2020 RECOGNIZES CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE AIR FORCE GENERAL CHARLES Q. BROWN JR | TITA… https://t.co/XWObOjuyWl 4 hours ago

naishadhvyas

Naishadh Vyas Shaheen Bagh's 82-year-old Dadi Bilkis on #TIME's 100 Most Influential list. The BJP govt tried to portray the wome… https://t.co/l6J0vjdSVR 5 hours ago

loveforsussexs

H&M @KaylaAdams___ @victoriaarbiter @theRumble9 Hello !!! you saw that Meghan and Harry are among the people the 100 mo… https://t.co/FBlehd5pGk 1 week ago

loveforsussexs

H&M Hello Victoria Arbiter @victoriaarbiter !!! you saw that Meghan and Harry are among the people the 100 most influe… https://t.co/tChClf1R3Q 1 week ago

loveforsussexs

H&M Hello Victoria Arbiter @victoriaarbiter !!! you saw that Meghan and Harry are among the people the 100 most influen… https://t.co/sLU2Uv1mfE 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harry tells Americans to ‘reject hate speech’ as he urges them to vote [Video]

Harry tells Americans to ‘reject hate speech’ as he urges them to vote

The Duke of Sussex has urged people in the US to “reject hate speech” and votein the country’s upcoming presidential election. The royal appeared alongsidewife Meghan for an event focusing on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Trending: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union On Time 100 List [Video]

Trending: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union On Time 100 List

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have made Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" list.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published
Time's 100 most influential people of 2020: PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Sundar Pichai named |Oneindi [Video]

Time's 100 most influential people of 2020: PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Sundar Pichai named |Oneindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the few Indians who have been featured in Time Magazine’s list of ‘100 most influential people of 2020’. PM Modi is the only politician from India who has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published