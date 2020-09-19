Who Is Trump's Top SCOTUS Pick

Pres.

Donald Trump has a short list for judges to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Trump plans to make the announcement on Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 5pm EST.

Trump claims the country will need all nine justices in order to decide on the legality of mail-in ballots following the November elections.

CNN reports that Trump has not finalized his decision.

With days to go until he announces his pick on Saturday, his thinking could change.