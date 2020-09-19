Global  
 

Who Is Trump's Top SCOTUS Pick

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s
Pres.

Donald Trump has a short list for judges to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Trump plans to make the announcement on Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 5pm EST.

Trump claims the country will need all nine justices in order to decide on the legality of mail-in ballots following the November elections.

CNN reports that Trump has not finalized his decision.

With days to go until he announces his pick on Saturday, his thinking could change.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19

 President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News
Huawei battling 'non-stop aggression' from US [Video]

Huawei battling 'non-stop aggression' from US

The telecoms company is facing mounting pressure from the Trump administration, which last month intensified restrictions limiting Huawei's access to crucial chipsets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published

Examining Trump's claim about timing of 29 Supreme Court vacancies

 Including Ginsburg, there have been 16 vacancies on the Supreme Court that have occurred during an election year.
CBS News

Jeff Daniels on new series "The Comey Rule" and playing former FBI director

 Jeff Daniels joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role as former FBI Director James Comey. The Showtime two-part series "The Comey Rule" first follows the..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Special Report: Supreme Court ceremony honors the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court, where her casket will lie in repose following her death..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewell

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon will lie in repose. Jan Crawford reports on what can be..
CBS News

Partisan fight escalates to fill Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat as she lies in repose

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court. It comes as Republicans and Democrats escalate their fight over how..
CBS News
Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court [Video]

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:22Published

