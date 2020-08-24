Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.

In the ad, under text that attacks Biden as weak on American jobs, is a stock image of a car repair station. It's in Budapest.

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert A leading Hungarian epidemiologist believes allowing 20,000 fans to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest is a huge risk.

Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup Football fans began to arrive on Thursday (September 24) in the Hungarian capital Budapest for Europe's first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus.

Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures Hungarians who will work at the Puskas Arena for the UEFA Super Cup say they feel comfortable with the COVID-19 safety measures despite 16,000 supporters being allowed to attend the match.

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

