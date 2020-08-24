Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

'Experimental rabbits' or 'safe' - Super Cup final allowing fans sparks rival views in Hungary

 The Hungarian government insists it is "safe" for fans to attend Thursday's Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla despite opposition saying they will be..
BBC News

De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

 Kevin De Bruyne, and have been short-listed for the UEFA men's Player of the Year award, European football's governing body said on Wednesday. Lewandowski guided..
WorldNews
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

UEFA Super Cup UEFA Super Cup European association football tournament for clubs

Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures [Video]

Super Cup staff confident with COVID-19 measures

Hungarians who will work at the Puskas Arena for the UEFA Super Cup say they feel comfortable with the COVID-19 safety measures despite 16,000 supporters being allowed to attend the match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:39Published
Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup [Video]

Fans shrug off health fears ahead of Super Cup

Football fans began to arrive on Thursday (September 24) in the Hungarian capital Budapest for Europe's first major match open to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, just as much of the continent tightens its social restrictions for a second wave of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Budapest Budapest Capital of Hungary

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert [Video]

Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert

A leading Hungarian epidemiologist believes allowing 20,000 fans to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest is a huge risk.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:14Published

Pro-Trump super PAC uses Hungarian stock photo in ad attacking Biden

 In the ad, under text that attacks Biden as weak on American jobs, is a stock image of a car repair station. It's in Budapest.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 Infection on Bayern Munich boss' mind ahead of Sevilla clash

Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the German giants want to prevent Thursday's UEFA...
Mid-Day - Published

News24.com | UEFA boss defends decision to allow fans into Super Cup

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to allow fans to attend Thursday's Super...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Bayern eager to stop Super Cup becoming virus hotbed

Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists they are eager to stop UEFA Super Cup showdown in...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours [Video]

Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich [Video]

Low-key homecoming for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception due to coronavirus restrictions, after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published