Adorable duckling nods off when a flower is put on her head

This is the adorable moment a duckling nodded off when a flower was placed on her head.

The impossibly cute baby was in the mint patch of her owner's garden in Byron Bay, Australia.

Julia Vanderbyl was gardening when she noticed the bird and gently placed the orange flower on her head.

The duckling immediately relaxed and fell asleep and the Nasturtium flower tumbled to the ground.

Julia, later named the duckling Nasturtium after the flower.

She said: ''This little one was from our latest batch of Call ducks that hatched two days before.

She came out of her egg backwards.

''She was just enjoying having a nap in the middle of our mint garden.''