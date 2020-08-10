This Hello Kitty-themed café is as cute as it is delicious

What’s three hours in line when you’ve been waiting most of your life for a moment like this.

Hundreds of people waited in the hot sun for the opening of what is just the second Hello Kitty Cafe in the United States.

It’s not just the cute cookies and sweet treats that attracts fans.

It’s the experience of walking inside the store and being transported to your childhood when Hello Kitty meant happiness, friendship and fun.