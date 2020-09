Dr. Pimple Popper Sent Kim Kardashian Cortisone+ Cream



Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian professed her love for Dr. Pimple Popper — aka famed dermatologist and television personality, Sandra Lee. So, naturally, when Lee sent the KKW Beauty founder her brand's new Super Cortisone+ Cream to try, she was over-the-moon about it. So much so, in fact, that she immediately took to Instagram to share the skin-care mailer with her fans.

