Endangered alpine musk deer spotted in northwest China after species disappeared for 40 years

An endangered alpine musk deer spotted in northwestern China after the species disappeared for 40 years.

In the video, filmed in the city of Lanzhou in Gansu Province on September 14, an infrared camera captured a male alpine musk deer wandering around at Agan Forest Farm.

According to a senior laboratory technician named Zhang Lixun from Lanzhou University, the alpine musk deer was extinct from Agan Forest Farm in the 1980s.

The biggest threat to it is human beings.

As the environment improved, the alpine musk deer came back to the area again after 40 years.

