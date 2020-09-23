Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Clerks Stand Guard At Her Body

On Wednesday, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned for the final time to the Supreme Court.

An army of more than a hundred of her former clerks met the casket.

The clerks accompanied the casket up the stone steps leading to the great hall of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will honor Ginsburg in a private ceremony and then a public viewing.

Her former clerks, standing guard, won't leave the casket.