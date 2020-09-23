Daikokuya is LA’s Top Ramen Restaurant
2017 Winner for Best Ramen in Downtown Los Angeles, Daikokuya boasts long wait times, delicious ramen and many happy customers.
The rich broth and perfectly cooked noodles keep people coming back for more.
The ramen renaissance continues in L.A.
With new places cropping up all the time, but nothing beats an original, cash-only joint like Daikokuya.
For more information, visit www.daikoku-ten.com.
