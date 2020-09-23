Video Credit: WLFI - Published 9 minutes ago

In August, county leaders ordered the Cass County Citizens' Group to negotiate with WSP

Attorney says WSP negotiations claims are false

To a zinc factory's claims. these claims say the group did nothing during negotiations.

As news 18 previously reported, many people living in the area are rasing concerns over safety.

Negotiations between the company and group lasted nine days.

However the train of events from both parties are different.

Wsp claims citizens did (not take negotiations seriously.

The citizens claim wsp refused to negotiate properly.

"we put a lot of work into this.

We put a lot of time into this and a lot of money on this.

It's not the coalition or the people's but it just takes some time.

This isn't negotiating some little item."

During last friday's county council meeting, leaders refused to grant citizens more negotiation time with the company.

There are still (three open lawsuits between wsp and the citizens.

