Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77
Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77.
Katie Johnston reports.
