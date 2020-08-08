Global  
 

Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend, Dies At 77

Legendary Bear Gale Sayers, one of the most electrifying running backs and kick returners in NFL history, has died at the age of 77.

Katie Johnston reports.


