Monsoon session ends amid suspensions & boycotts; upset Oppn meets President

The monsoon session of the Parliament, held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, is ending earlier than planned amid a surge in infections.
But rather than the unprecedented precautions and measures taken inside the two Houses, this session might be remembered for the fierce face-off between the treasury and Opposition benches, especially over the manner of passing of two controversial agricultural reform bills.
The political clash caused by the fracas in the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of some Opposition MPs, the rejected motion against the Deputy Chairman, and the boycott of proceedings is now reaching the President of India's doorstep.
Opposition parties are approaching the President, accusing the government of trampling on Parliamentary tradition while pushing through a number of legislations.
Watch Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad decode the significance of this short, yet stormy Parliament session with deputy political editor Saubhadra Chatterji.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 23, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on agriculture reform bills recently passed in Parliament. She said, "Congress in its 10 years in power didn't implement the Swaminathan Committee Report. Modi Government implemented the report and gave 1.5 times higher Minimum Support Price (MSP). Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs 90,000 crore was transferred in the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers." "Narendra Modi government is committed to implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report. The government announced the MSP rates for 2020-21 in the Parliament. It is our constitutional promise to the farmers. MSP system will continue," Smriti Irani added. "It is clear that the Narendra Modi government is committed to farmers' welfare. We have to understand that when the government says something in the Parliament, it is a sovereign promise to people of the nation," Smriti Irani further stated.
Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills. They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament. They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’. Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills. Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition. Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government. The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday. Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension. Watch the full video for all the details.
On 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha sought for "scientific data" of Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's claim that 'lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths amid COVID-19 pandemic'. In the session, Sharma said, "Yesterday, the Health Minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we have reached this conclusion?"
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 23. Congress leader provided representation to President about farm bills claiming them to be passed in Upper House 'unconstitutionally'. Speaking to media, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "There was no division of votes, no voice voting. Constitution was undermined in the temple of democracy." "We have given a representation to President that Farm Bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills," he added.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made. The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation. The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months. Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese. Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage. So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC? Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border. He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations. Watch the full video for all the details.
