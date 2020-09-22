Global  
 

Chris Broussard: Props to the Nuggets, but LeBron & AD didn't take care of business in GM 3 | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James put up his 3rd triple-double this postseason but it wasn’t enough against the Denver Nuggets last night.

Denver led by 20 as late as the 4th quarter before LeBron poured in 13 points in a last-ditch comeback attempt.

Jamal Murray finished with a team-high 28, 10 of which came in the 4th, to fend off LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.


