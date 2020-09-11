Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves
These fall leaves in Vermont will make you want to put on a sweater and sprinkle pumpkin spice everywhere.
Viral Fabulous 👌 Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves https://t.co/svM8qdauMv https://t.co/AErbuFVWQZ 27 minutes ago
Gettravelbooking Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves https://t.co/Y9z4iMCy8d https://t.co/foENpaU4j0 2 hours ago
Dynamite Travel, LLC Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves https://t.co/eMV0Ua1Rio 3 hours ago
Leo RT @azcentral: Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves https://t.co/RjANJec91e 4 hours ago
azcentral Drone video shows bird's-eye view of gorgeous fall leaves https://t.co/RjANJec91e 4 hours ago
#WVTM13 Bird's-eye view of the widespread damage and flooding in Gulf Shores, Alabama after #HurricaneSally #alwx… https://t.co/8macG585dv 6 days ago
さこ RT @AJEnglish: Drone footage taken in Talent, Oregon, shows the aftermath of devastating wildfires that swept across the US West Coast. htt… 1 week ago
Drone Video Shows Fire Destruction In Southern OregonDrone video shows the destruction from a wildfire that tore through the Southern California town of Talent.
6 new and returning shows to watch this fall6 new and returning shows coming to tv this fall include "Fargo" on FX and "Ratched" on Netflix.
Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastationVideo captured via drone showed residential streets in Oregon with little left but the foundations of houses. Several burnt out vehicles and flattened structures were all that remained of a farm in..