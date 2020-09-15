Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised, 9 days after testing positive

Ministry of External Affairs on September 24 held a press brief in Delhi. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on reports about Pakistan's announcement to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan. He said, "Any action by Pakistan to alter the status of the military occupied so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has no legal basis whatsoever and totally void."
Ministry of External Affairs on September 24 held a weekly press brief in Delhi. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava informed about the virtual bilateral summit between India and Sri Lanka. He said that the virtual bilateral summit will be held on September 26th. The summit will be hosted by India.
As the national capital's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 2.53 lakh-mark, Delhi's health minister briefed the media about the situation regarding hospital beds. Satyendar Jain revealed that Delhi currently has a little over 15,800 hospital beds, of which 7,051 are occupied. This means that around 55% of Delhi's hospital beds are still unoccupied. However, Jain clarified that some private hospitals are facing issues regarding beds, especially in the intensive care unit (ICU). Commenting on the Covid statistics, he said that Delhi's daily positivity ratio was at 7%, according to the 7 days' moving average. This was lower than the 8.5-9% which was being seen recently. Jain said that there seemed to be a plateauing in cases in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Ferozepur against the agriculture reform bills. Police personnel are present at the spot to maintain law and order. Railways services have been suspended in the area in the view of protest. The committee had announced that they'll hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the bills. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) members also joined the protest. The Parliament gave its nod to the two controversial agriculture bills on September 20.
Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills. They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament. They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’. Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills. Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition. Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government. The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday. Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension. Watch the full video for all the details.
