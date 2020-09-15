Global  
 

Covid: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised, 9 days after testing positive

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday.

Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14.

The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital.

Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation.

After testing positive, the Delhi deputy CM had confirmed on Twitter.

Sisodia was rushed to hospital following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever.

The deputy CM of the national capital has been kept under observation.

Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi govt to have tested positive.

Earlier, Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.


