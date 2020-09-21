Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court
Today marks the start of three days of public remembrances to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Bonnie Craig RT @NPR: Chief Justice John Roberts on Ginsburg: "Ruth used to ask: What is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn and a Supreme C… 2 seconds ago
Dennis DiNaro RT @cspan: After a small ceremony at the Supreme Court, the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose outside the building. Tu… 3 seconds ago
Maine Calling RT @SenAngusKing: At 1 p.m., I’ll join @MaineCalling to discuss the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the threat to the Am… 3 seconds ago
Sounds like Etch-a RT @GMA: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket placed on the Lincoln Catafalque to lie in state - she is the first woman in U.S. history to lie in s… 3 seconds ago
Er Go RT @GeoffRBennett: An army of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s former law clerks await the arrival of her casket in front of the Supr… 3 seconds ago
Markel Abe Oneil RT @BBCWorld: The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the US Supreme Court, where she will lie in repose so that members of th… 6 seconds ago
SusanKnowles RT @larryelder: "That's their job. There's nothing in the constitution that says the president stop being president in his last year…Eight… 7 seconds ago
Mary Ellen Bradley RT @TexasTribune: .@SenTedCruz successfully blocked a resolution honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He opposed "part… 7 seconds ago
Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Remarks During Private Ceremony For Ruth Bader GinsburgThe late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where Americans can pay their respects to a woman who spent her career fighting for equality..
Nation Remembers Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgThe country is remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Hogan Says Country Shouldn't Play 'Partisan Games' With Supreme Court NominationGov. Larry Hogan is speaking out against Republican efforts to push through a Supreme Court Justice nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than two months before the general election.