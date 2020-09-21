Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court

Today marks the start of three days of public remembrances to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Linda Hirshman, author of "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to...

The event in Statuary Hall will follow two days in which Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in...

On Friday, Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.