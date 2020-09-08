Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giant Gundam robot moves on its own in Japan

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Giant Gundam robot moves on its own in Japan

Giant Gundam robot moves on its own in Japan

A giant robot has been built that can move on its own in Japan.

The RX-78-2 replica Gundam robot took steps in Yokohama port on September 21 - bringing fans' childhood fantasies to life.

The 60ft robot has been having several dry-runs at the port before it makes its first public performance.

Time-lapse footage shows the machine slowly raising its limbs, kneeling down to the ground and even raising a finger with an 80ft dock surrounding it.

The Gundam factory had initial plans to preview the giant robot to the public between July and October where visitors can even see the famous figure at eye-level.

The launch of the new tourist attraction at Yamashita pier came to a halt when the pandemic hit, with plans of having the grand opening of the spot within a year that also features a Gundam cafe, shops and exhibitions.

This RX-78-2 Replica is by far the most true-to-the size Gundam robot ever made since the series premiered.

The military-style robot became famous from the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam that was released in the 70s.

The first Gundam statue was first constructed in 2009 and placed in front of Diver City Shopping center in Odaiba district, Tokyo.

Later in 2017, the figure is replaced with the RX-0 unicorn Gundam that is currently standing 19.7 meter tall at the same spot.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Life-Size Gundam Robot Replica in Japan Can Now Move Around

Okay, we're not saying a giant robot apocalypse is upon us, but we might be suggesting it's close ......
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gundam robot statue does movement test [Video]

Gundam robot statue does movement test

This is the sneak preview of a huge 60-foot Gundam anime mecha robot moving its arms and hands at its coastal complex in Japan ahead of its opening.The 18-metre (59-foot) anime robot was filmed moving..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:49Published
Robot stacks shelves in corner shop in Japan [Video]

Robot stacks shelves in corner shop in Japan

Robots are being used to stack shelves at corner shops in Japan - keeping staff safe from Covid-19. The FamilyMart chain showed off their first robot shop assistant, named Famima, in one of their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published