Pops and Flops: Stitch Fix, Peloton, and Twitter Stock

Stitch Fix shares are flopping after the company reported a revenue loss of $44.5 million, likely linked to disruptions in the company's supply chain during COVID-19-related shutdowns.

Shares for Peloton are soaring after news that Amazon was releasing a 'Prime Bike' to compete turned out to be false, and Twitter stock is also popping after research group Michael Levine upgraded the stock to a buy.