Catholic Charities Distributes 1 Millionth Meal
The organization handed out its one millionth meal to New Yorkers in need since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS2's Tony Aiello has more.
Catholic Charities paying back funds after alleged misuseCatholic Charities is paying back funds after alleged misuse by employees who have since been terminated.
Catholic Charities Of New York Offers Job Resources In Addition To Food, ClothingCatholic Charities of New York has been on the front lines of the pandemic. Friday, it not only provided resources to families in need, but also some hope; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Catholic Charities Continues Free Summer CampWith a lot of city-funded summer activities canceled because of the pandemic, some kids are still getting a chance to enjoy day camp.