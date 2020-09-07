Transfer news: Every PL club
Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol take you through the transfer news from every Premier League club.
Viibes Da Burner RT @SkySportsNews: What's the latest news from your club?
@skysports_sheth and @SkyKaveh bring you all the day's transfer news from every… 12 minutes ago
Anish Man Pradhan @FabrizioRomano @MatteMoretto Any progess on partey or aour transfer news. Seriouly now i think no one will be comm… https://t.co/6xQymxG69s 1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumoursLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club.
The Transfer Show: PL club by club wrapKaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth take a look across the transfer news surrounding each club in the Premier League.
Club by club Premier League Transfer NewsNews of the big moves in the Premier League as Newcastle make two signings and Everton close in on their biggest transfer of the window.