Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ginsburg lies in repose at US Supreme Court

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ginsburg lies in repose at US Supreme Court

Ginsburg lies in repose at US Supreme Court

Mourners are coming at the to pay their respects to the late justice, who died on Friday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court Wednesday to begin formal farewell

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket will be brought to the Supreme Court Wednesday where the icon...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2Denver PostNewsmaxBelfast TelegraphBusiness InsiderNYTimes.comTMZ.com


9/22/20: Red and Blue

Pres. Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Saturday; Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg honoured in court ceremony [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg honoured in court ceremony

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during three days of tributes at the US Supreme Court.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:17Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court

Today marks the start of three days of public remembrances to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published
Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Remarks During Private Ceremony For Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Remarks During Private Ceremony For Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the U.S. Supreme Court, where Americans can pay their respects to a woman who spent her career fighting for equality..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:18Published