Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors?

Fancy buying a painting once owned by emperors?

A 700-year-old painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty titled "Five Drunken Princes Returning On Horseback" is expected to sell for $10-15.5 million at an upcoming Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yuan dynasty Yuan dynasty Mongol-led imperial dynasty of China


Sotheby's International auction house

Flawless 102-carat diamond a 'bargain' at $16m

 Sotheby's auction house said it was difficult to overstate the diamond's "rarity and purity".
BBC News

Galleries and an Auction House Follow Collectors to Florida

 Pace, Acquavella and Sotheby’s are opening seasonal spaces in Palm Beach.
NYTimes.com

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Stolen Mao calligraphy worth millions found cut in half

 HONG KONG (AP) — A calligraphy scroll by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong estimated to be worth millions of dollars was cut in half after it was stolen last..
WorldNews

New Zealand among 39 nations to criticise China over Hong Kong, human rights

 New Zealand is among 39 mainly Western countries who have criticised China's treatment of minority groups and expressed grave concern at the impact of its new..
New Zealand Herald
Sensex spurts by 600 points, financial and auto stocks gain [Video]

Sensex spurts by 600 points, financial and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices witnessed smart gains on Tuesday led by a jump in financial, private bank and auto stocks while Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high. The bounce on bourses came after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19 and prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 601 points or 1.54 per cent higher at 39,575 while the Nifty 50 gained by 159 points or 1.38 per cent at 11,662. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service moving up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent. One of his doctors though cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet. Japan's Nikkei added 0.52 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.9 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.34 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Lam backs primary school teacher's disqualification

 HONG KONG - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday backed the Education Bureau's decision to strip a primary school teacher of his..
WorldNews

Hong Kong will stay key financial hub say experts

 A recent survey by the chamber found that nearly 40% of US companies were considering moving capital, assets or operations out of the city due to concerns about..
WorldNews

Tweets about this