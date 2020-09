The Low Low Price program at Weis Markets Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 04:09s - Published 2 minutes ago The Low Low Price program at Weis Markets The Low, Low Price program, which launched in January 2019 when prices were reduced on 7,000 items throughout the store, is designed to be the lowest everyday price in the market. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources New US Home Sales In July Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years



Despite record unemployment, July sales of new homes in the US have hit the highest rate in nearly fourteen years. Sales jumped the most in the Midwest, soaring 58.8% to 127,000 units. Home sales.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published on August 26, 2020