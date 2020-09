Elton John To Perform Postponed Shows In St. Paul In 2022 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Elton John To Perform Postponed Shows In St. Paul In 2022 Elton John has announced the updated dates for his concert tour’s arrival in St. Paul, which were originally scheduled to happen in June (0:24).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Sept. 23, 2020 0

