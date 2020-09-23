Rare Exoplanet Discovered in Hot ‘Neptune Desert’ Is the First of Its Kind
“This 'improbable planet' is likely so rare that we won't find another laboratory quite like it to study the nature of ultra-hot Neptunes in detail.
Therefore, we must extract every ounce of knowledge that we can from this diamond in the rough,” said Professor James Jenkins from the Universidad de Chile in a press release.