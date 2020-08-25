Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept.

23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Time's 100 Most Influential People list features Fauci, BLM founders

 Time's list is broken up into five categories, featuring household names with diverse backgrounds.
CBS News

Watch live: Fauci and Redfield testify before Senate committee

 Administration health officials are testifying after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths.
CBS News

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among the officials who are scheduled to testify about the government’s response, a day after the U.S. death toll surpassed 200,000.
NYTimes.com

National Institutes of Health staffer to 'retire' after being outed as author of online attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci

 William B. Crews has written more than 400 posts for RedState this year alone, sometimes publishing as many as five a day, The Daily Beast reported.
USATODAY.com

Rand Paul Rand Paul American politician, ophthalmologist, and United States Senator from Kentucky

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate [Video]

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate

Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published
Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech [Video]

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech

First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Democrats propose bill to curb presidential abuses

 House Democrats are proposing a sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Trump tells U.N. General Assembly to hold China accountable for COVID-19

 President Trump heavily criticized China in his pre-taped remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, who is also a former..
CBS News

Senate Republicans release controversial report on Hunter Biden and Ukraine

 Democrats dismissed the investigation as "faulty" and rooted in Russian disinformation.
CBS News

GOP senators' anti-Biden report repackages old claims

 congress GOP senators' anti-Biden report repackages old claims Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley's interim report largely relies on previously known information...
WorldNews

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: Trump attacks McCain widow after Biden endorsement

 The president said he was "never a fan" of the late Republican senator, who died of cancer in 2018.
BBC News

Cindy McCain urges suburban women to vote for Biden

 "I think a lot of people like me and others, they're kind of suburban women​, are kind of misled a little bit and kind of sad about the direction the..
CBS News

Partisan fight escalates to fill Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat as she lies in repose

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose Wednesday and Thursday at the Supreme Court. It comes as Republicans and Democrats escalate their fight over how..
CBS News

Tweets about this