Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published 4 minutes ago Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny for poisoning on Wednesday said his condition has improved enough for him to be released and suggested a “complete recovery” from the nerve agent was possible. 0

