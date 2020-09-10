Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:43s
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23.

As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us.

His soul will rest in peace.

It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people.

I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being.

It is a deep personal loss for me.

He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me.

Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."


