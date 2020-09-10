Indian Railways was taking new dimensions under Suresh Angadi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get correct prices. He hailed the passage of agriculture bills in Lok Sabha and slammed opposition for not supporting the reforms. PM Modi's statements came in the backdrop of protests across nation against passage of bills. PM Modi was speaking at a railway bridge inauguration event in Bihar. He inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, new rail lines and electrification projects. The event was held via video-conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event. Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:15Published
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he was tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence and tweeted-'Suresh Angadi was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.' President Ram Nath Kovind also condoles death of MoS Suresh Angadi. He tweeted-'An amiable leader Suresh Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.' Angadi was elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Belagavi.
Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life Insurance of Corporation since the Reserve Bank of India has gone bankrupt. "Country's economic condition is very serious. The situation is such now that GDP and RBI have gone bankrupt. So the government has put Air India, Railways, LIC and many other assets on sale in market. And Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has been added in this list," Raut said in Parliament on September 17.
Responding to the growing opposition criticism over the three agriculture bills, BJP national president JP Nadda on September 18 said that his government will not "buckle under political pressure" even as farmers in various parts of the country continue to protest against the contentious bills. The BJP chief said, "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics." "BJP was the only political party which supplied 25 crores food packets, 5 crores ration kits and 1 crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves," Nadda added.
As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.
Indian Railways will start running 40 pairs of special trains from September 11 amid Unlock 4. This will bring smoothness in the working of the Railways. Booking for these special trains had commenced..