What To Know About The Flu Shot In A Pandemic Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:41s - Published 4 minutes ago What To Know About The Flu Shot In A Pandemic Health officials are encouraging Canadians to get the flu shot this year to avoid overwhelming health-care systems with influenza and COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 安老师👨‍🏫 RT @ZimEye: LETTERS: Woman killed after Murehwa kombi was shot at by soldiers? - WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS INCIDENT? https://t.co/ThQqeB… 7 seconds ago Erek Majka RT @JayShams: The "wanton endangerment" charge in the Breonna Taylor case is because the officer shot into neighboring apartments. Not ove… 11 seconds ago angel RT @LeftFlankVets: No charges for shooting Breonna Taylor, 1 charge for shooting property. This cannot be reformed. "The charges read by… 15 seconds ago Eleanor Joy So we’re indicting ONE of the THREE officers present who shot 10/20 shots, but NOT the cop who shot THE OTHER 10 BU… https://t.co/tQCdwa4MGu 1 minute ago Doug RT @Dougsjourney7: No Surprise! After Kavanaugh We the People Know What You "Tools" Are All About. Give Your Vicious Lies Your Best Shot. T… 2 minutes ago