What To Know About The Flu Shot In A Pandemic

Health officials are encouraging Canadians to get the flu shot this year to avoid overwhelming health-care systems with influenza and COVID-19 cases.


CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez Dispels Flu Shot Myths; Vaccine Critical To Prevent ‘Twin-Demic’ When Flu Overlaps With COVID-19

Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging....
CBS 2 - Published

Why you need to get a flu shot amid Covid-19 pandemic

The authorities are calling on the community to get the flu shot - especially in the middle of the...
Khaleej Times - Published

How to promote the annual flu shot among employees while they’re working from home

Influenza (flu) season will soon be upon us. Managing the threat of influenza together with the...
bizjournals - Published


